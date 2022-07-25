Daytime highs forecast to hit nearly 40 C in Kamloops this week

It’s going to be a hot week in Kamloops, with daytime highs predicted to hit nearly 40 C.

Gregg Walters, meteorologist for Environment Canada, said it looks like the region may be coming into the warmest part of the summer.

"We got a strong [high-pressure] ridge, building over most of the province, going to give sunny and fairly hot conditions for the next five days," Walters said.

Walters said typically, through most of B.C., the last two weeks in July and the first week of August is the hottest time of the year.

“This year seems to be no exception, we're looking at the ridge building in very strong, and it's lasting for about a week, which is a pretty good time period,” Walters said.

Walters said the mercury is expected to reach a high of 34 C on Monday, and daytime temperatures are expected to climb from there, up to nearly ten degrees above the seasonal average for this time of year.

Tuesday is expected to see a high of 36 C.

“It looks to be peaking around 39 C on both Wednesday, Thursday, so it kind of plateaus right at 39 C. And then it drops slowly on Friday to 38 C. And it will drop a couple of degrees more for Saturday,” Walters said.

Overnight low temperatures are expected to stay relatively warm, between 18 C and 20 C throughout the week.

An early look at the weekend indicates daytime highs in the 30’s will continue, with temperatures cooling slightly before next week.

“It's going to cool down gradually. Basically from Saturday into Sunday, and maybe Monday might cool down two or three more degrees. So it's going to gradually cool down, but remember, it's starting from a fairly high value,” Walters said.

“When it starts cooling down, it's still going to be fairly warm. But probably by Monday, it might be down to average temperatures for this time of year, which is around a high of 28 C, 29 C," Walters said.