TteS Kukpi7, residential school survivors travelled to Edmonton for papal visit

Photo: Castanet Staff TteS Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir speaks at a memorial event in May commemorating the findings of over 200 probable unmarked graves near site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir and a group of Kamloops Indian Residential School survivors have travelled to Alberta to see Pope Francis during his visit to Canada, where he is expected to apologize for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools.

According to a social media post from the band, a bus departed TteS on Sunday morning bound for Edmonton, where Francis’ plane landed later that day.

The Pope's week-long trip to Canada includes stops in Edmonton, Quebec City and Iqaluit, Nunavut.

While in Alberta, the Pope is scheduled to visit the former Ermineskin Indian Residential School in the community of Maskwacis, where he is expected to apologize to Indigenous Peoples for abuses they suffered.

An estimated 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend residential schools across the country, where neglect and physical and sexual abuse were rampant. More than 60 per cent of the schools were run by the Catholic Church.

Pope Francis’ visit comes months after he met with Indigenous groups at the Vatican, and his subsequent historic apology for the Roman Catholic Church's role in running the residential schools.

Casimir was part of a First Nations delegation that visited the Vatican in March. At the meeting, she personally invited Francis to visit Tk’emlups.

However, the Vatican announced in May the Pope wouldn’t be visiting B.C.

Casimir and the group of KIRS survivors are reportedly just some of the thousands of people who are travelling across the country to see the pope.

Organizers for the pontiff's visit said they will do all they can to enable residential school survivors to attend papal events, particularly the upcoming Maskwacis apology and a gathering set for on Tuesday at Lac Ste. Anne.

-With files from the Canadian Press