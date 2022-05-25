Kamloops Fire Rescue extinguish four vehicles on fire at Aberdeen Mall

Photo: Kristen Holliday Kamloops Fire Rescue crews were called to Aberdeen Mall Wednesday afternoon for a report of a car on fire. According to KFR, when crews arrived, the fire had involved four cars.

KFR Platoon Captain Will Harlock said firefighters received a report of a vehicle on fire on the east side of the mall at about 4 p.m.

“Crews got a call for a vehicle fire in the parking lot in front of Fresh Street Market. When they arrived on scene, it was more than one vehicle, it actually involved four vehicles altogether,” Harlock said.

Crews had extinguished the flames by about 4:30.

Harlock said crews don’t know what caused the fire.

“It just seems like it was a total random thing,” he said, adding it’s possible it was a mechanical issue.

Harlock said firefighters have made contact with the owners of the vehicles involved, and no one was injured as a result of the fire.

“We've got tow trucks that are going to take it to their impound and ICBC will be looking after the cause as to why it happened,” Harlock said.