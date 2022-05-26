Hundreds of school kids gather at T'kemlups te Secwepemc for district-wide powwow

Sydney Chisholm

About 1000 children and staff from the Kamloops-Thompson school district gathered at the T’kemlups te Secwepemc Arbour for a district wide powwow on Wednesday.

Amanda Bigsorrelhorse, Aboriginal youth and family consultant for the school district and coordinator of the powwow, said previously, a student powwow was hosted by the Twin Rivers Education Centre. However, the event has grown in past years, and the Kamloops' Aboriginal district principal wanted to open up the invitation to the entire district.

“We wanted to bring more teaching and education around Indigenous culture, our songs, our dances," BIgsorrelhorse said.

"This is the best way that we could do that so that it reaches not just Indigenous children and youth, but all children and youth in the district along with all staff, and even up into the school officials.”

TteS Coun. Justin Gottfriedson said he hopes Wednesday’s event will be the first of many.

“It’s important because it helps create awareness and it gives people a glimpse into some of our cultural protocols and traditions and practices,” he said.

Gottfriedson said the band is very supportive of showcasing their culture and practices with non-indigenous students and members of the community.

“I'm just glad that there was a wonderful turnout here today, and certainly T’kemlups is very supportive of the initiative and any opportunity that we get to showcase education and awareness is worthwhile and very, very important.”