Helmcken Memorial Hospital emergency room to temporarily close overnight

Photo: Interior Health

Another emergency room in British Columbia is being temporarily shut down due to staffing shortages.

The emergency room in Clearwater B.C. will be closed from Wednesday, May 25 at 5 p.m. overnight to Thursday, May 26 at 7 a.m.

"Clearwater and area residents are advised of a temporary change to the emergency department hours at Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital tonight due to unforeseen limited staffing availability," states a notice from Interior Health.

"Interior Health regrets this temporary change to normal operations and reminds residents to take note of the following if they require care while the emergency department is closed:"