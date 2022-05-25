Some local bars to screen Game 4 as Blazers take on Seattle Thunderbirds

Photo: Brian Liesse/Seattle Thunderbirds Caedan Bankier battles with Seattle Thunderbirds forward Matthew Rempe in WHL action in Kent, Wash. last fall. Blazers fans can watch the two teams face off for Game 4 on Wednesday night at a couple of local bars.

Fans hoping to cheer on the Kamloops Blazers while they are on the road have a couple of local viewing options.

Game 4 of the Western Conference Championship takes place Wednesday in Kent, Wash. where the Seattle Thunderbirds will host the Blazers, but locals don't have to road trip across the border to support the Tournament Capital team.

Mason’s Kitchen and Bar in Sun Rivers will be screening Game 4 live on Wednesday night. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. Staff recommend reserving a table for those wanting a central seat.

The Shark Club Sports Bar & Grill in Downtown Kamloops will also be showing the game. Staff say they have a consistent crowd come out to cheer on the Blazers, and reservations are recommended.

The Shark Club will have wings on special as well as Granville Island Brewing pints.

The Kamloops Blazers won Tuesday’s game with a final score of 6-3, and are now leading the series 2-1.

After Wednesday’s game at the Accesso ShoWare Centre in Kent, the Blazers and the Thunderbirds are set to return to Sandman Centre for Game 5 on Friday.