TNRD director, councillor proposes studying boundary changes for regional district

Photo: Kristen Holliday

Thompson-Nicola Regional District director and City of Kamloops Coun. Mike O’Reilly says he wants to see the regional district explore the idea of changing its boundaries.

O’Reilly introduced a motion at Thursday’s board of directors meeting, which, if approved, will see a new working group determine if there are benefits to restructuring the TNRD's boundaries or dividing it into two regional districts.

O’Reilly said to his knowledge, there hasn’t been any major changes made to the TNRD boundaries since the regional district was incorporated in 1967.

“It's exploring the opportunity. I think we owe it to the residents — and I think we owe it to the board itself — to look at these arbitrary lines that were drawn in 1967, and ask ourselves, are we serving our residents the best way possible the way that those lines are drawn,” O’Reilly said.

“That's the question that I don't think has been asked since they were created in 1967.”

O’Reilly’s motion said the working group should be made up of a maximum of 12 directors, including a minimum of three municipal and three electoral area directors.

“The working group will work with staff to report back to the board with the recommendation of either initiating a restructure — which may include adjustments to TNRD boundaries and/or dividing the TNRD into two regional districts — or leaving the boundaries and the size of the TNRD as is,” O’Reilly’s motion reads.

“The working group will have a recommendation brought to the board within one year of the creation of this group.”

O’Reilly said he was prompted to look into the matter after he was approached by a Kamloops resident who had been part of the last major regional district boundary change that happened nearly two decades ago, on Vancouver Island.

“I got talking and learning more about it. And I thought, you know, this would be a worthwhile exercise for the Thomson Nicola Regional District to go through,” O’Reilly said.

O’Reilly said he didn’t want to presume what the proposed working group might conclude, but explained he sees three options up for consideration. These include splitting the TNRD and forming a new regional district, having peripheral electoral areas joining other neighbouring districts, or keeping the boundaries as-is.

“There's lots to consider, especially financially, how a secondary regional district would function with how the new borders are drawn, and where the tax bases are coming from. And even for another regional district to take on an area, how that works,” he said.

“There’s a lot to look at, and that’s why I put a one year timeframe on it. It gives us a lot of time to really explore all the pros and cons and then present an option back to the board.”

O’Reilly said he mainly wants to see the working group identify if the regional district is serving its residents “most effectively and efficiently” through its current state, noting the size of the board of directors — 26 members, nearly double the size of the closest neighbouring regional district boards.

"It's going to be a long, difficult process, and a lot of work to do. But I think it's the right thing to do,” he said.

“When asking about the lines on the map for the TNRD, the answer back has been, well, that's the way it's always been. And that is never an answer I like to hear, whether it's for government or private business. That's something that needs to be further explored.”

TNRD directors will discuss and vote on the motion at their next regular board meeting, scheduled for June 16.