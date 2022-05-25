Talking Rock Golf Course to reopen Friday after Quaaout Lodge fire

Photo: Dan Thiessen Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze that destroyed part of Quaaout Lodge on Sunday.

UPDATE: 1:12 p.m.

The Talking Rock Golf Course will reopen in time for the weekend after a devastating fire on the property destroyed part of Quaaout Lodge.

A post on the Quaaout Lodge and Talking Rock Golf Facebook page said they will reopen the golf course for play starting Friday.

The post said Quaaout Lodge, Jack Sam’s Restaurant and Le7Ke Spa will stay closed until further notice.

“Kukstcemc (Thank you) to everyone for all of the support and kind messages over the past few days as we deal with these extremely difficult times,” the post said.

“We are so thankful to everyone in the community for the help to recover from the damage of the fire as we navigate a future together.”

The post noted staff currently do not have access to phone lines, and asks those interested in golfing to book online, or direct tee time inquiries to [email protected]

LSLB Kukpi7 James Tomma said in a statement Monday an investigation of the fire’s cause and the extent of the damage is currently underway.

Tomma said the band’s focus is to provide support and safety for guests and employees, but they are looking to rebuild.

“Quaaout Lodge is an important part of our community. It’s an engine of economic development, but also the cultural heart of the community,” Tomma said.

“Quaaout means ‘when the sun’s rays first touch the water,’ and there will be a new dawn for the lodge and for our community.”

ORIGINAL: 4:00 a.m.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District directors and staff say they will offer continued support to the Little Shuswap Lake Band after Sunday’s devastating fire at Quaaout Lodge.

In a statement Tuesday, the CSRD said the board members and staff are “deeply saddened” by the losses from the fire, which appears to have destroyed a portion of the lodge, located on Little Shuswap Lake.

“Our thoughts are with Kukpi7 James Tomma and all the members of the Little Shuswap Lake Band during this time of shock and sadness,” the statement said.

“We wish to pass on a message of support and caring to those affected by the destruction of the guest wing of the facility.”

Skwlax Volunteer Fire Department and Chase Fire Rescue firefighters responded to the fire, which started at about 8 a.m. Sunday.

There were no fatalities or serious injuries as a result of the blaze.

CSRD said its Shuswap Emergency Program was happy to help the band to help some evacuated families find temporary accommodation in Salmon Arm.

The district said it is grateful that all people and pets staying in the lodge were able to get out of the building safely.

“We recognize and appreciate the dedicated efforts of staff, first responders and firefighters who worked to keep everyone safe. Tremendous efforts were also made to protect the conference centre and the many important cultural artifacts located inside,” the CSRD said.

The district said the economic and cultural loss is felt by the whole region, and the board is pleased to hear the band plans to rebuild the lodge.

“It is our hope to offer our continued support during the restoration effort,” the statement said.

On Monday, Tomma issued a statement saying an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blaze and the extent of the damage.

Tomma said the fire, which started at about 8 a.m. Sunday, has been a “traumatic incident” for guests, employees and community members.

He said while the band’s immediate focus is to support guests and employees, they plan to rebuild the lodge.

In an interview with Castanet Kamloops on Sunday afternoon, Tomma said Quaaout Lodge is an “integral part” of the community.

“We’re going to work through this, we’re going to rebuild,” Tomma said.