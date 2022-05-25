CSRD 'deeply saddened' by Quaaout Lodge fire, offers continued support

Photo: Dan Thiessen Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze that destroyed part of Quaaout Lodge on Sunday.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District directors and staff say they will offer continued support to the Little Shuswap Lake Band after Sunday’s devastating fire at Quaaout Lodge.

In a statement Tuesday, the CSRD said the board members and staff are “deeply saddened” by the losses from the fire, which appears to have destroyed a portion of the lodge, located on Little Shuswap Lake.

“Our thoughts are with Kukpi7 James Tomma and all the members of the Little Shuswap Lake Band during this time of shock and sadness,” the statement said.

“We wish to pass on a message of support and caring to those affected by the destruction of the guest wing of the facility.”

Skwlax Volunteer Fire Department and Chase Fire Rescue firefighters responded to the fire, which started at about 8 a.m. Sunday.

There were no fatalities or serious injuries as a result of the blaze.

CSRD said its Shuswap Emergency Program was happy to help the band to help some evacuated families find temporary accommodation in Salmon Arm.

The district said it is grateful that all people and pets staying in the lodge were able to get out of the building safely.

“We recognize and appreciate the dedicated efforts of staff, first responders and firefighters who worked to keep everyone safe. Tremendous efforts were also made to protect the conference centre and the many important cultural artifacts located inside,” the CSRD said.

The district said the economic and cultural loss is felt by the whole region, and the board is pleased to hear the band plans to rebuild the lodge.

“It is our hope to offer our continued support during the restoration effort,” the statement said.

On Monday, Tomma issued a statement saying an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blaze and the extent of the damage.

Tomma said the fire, which started at about 8 a.m. Sunday, has been a “traumatic incident” for guests, employees and community members.

He said while the band’s immediate focus is to support guests and employees, they plan to rebuild the lodge.

In an interview with Castanet Kamloops on Sunday afternoon, Tomma said Quaaout Lodge is an “integral part” of the community.

“We’re going to work through this, we’re going to rebuild,” Tomma said.