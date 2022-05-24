City of Kamloops advising residents property tax notices are on the way

Photo: Castanet Staff

Homeowners in the Tournament Capital can expect to receive their property tax notices this week, according to the City of Kamloops.

In a statement Tuesday, the city reminded residents that property tax payments and home owner grant applications are due on Monday, July 4. A 10 per cent penalty for late grant applications or payments will apply as of July 5.

Residents can pay property taxes online or in-person, and cheques can be dropped off at multiple locations.

According to the city, residents can pay in-person at City Hall or the Tournament Capital Centre between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on weekdays.

Cheques can be deposited in one of four dropboxes located at City Hall, the Tournament Capital Centre, the North Shore Community Policing Office or Westsyde Pool and Fitness Centre.

City Hall’s dropbox is accessible from the exterior of the building and as such, is available 27/7, while the other dropboxes are only accessible during normal operating hours for each facility.

The city said residents can pay for property taxes online through the City of Kamloops website or through online banking.

According to the city, as of 2021 applications for home owner grants must be submitted through the province, and are due at the same time as property taxes. More information is available through the provincial government’s website.

“Residents who are experiencing financial difficulties should note that HOG’s can be applied for without making at ax payment, which will reduce the tax balance owing,” the city statement said.

“Partial payments before the due date will also reduce the penalty incurred.”

The city said additional support may be available through the BC Property Tax Deferment Program.

More information on property taxes can be found on the City of Kamloops website.