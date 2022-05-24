Search and rescue dog who helped in Kamloops missions killed in hit-and-run

Photo: Facebook / SRD K9 Gertie, an 8-year-old German shepherd who helped in search and rescue efforts for several missions was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday, according to a post on SRD K9's Facebook page..

A search and rescue dog who helped on several missions, including searches for people who went missing in the Kamloops area, has been killed in a hit-and-run incident.

A post on Search Rescue and Detection K9’s Facebook page said Gertie, an 8-year-old German shepherd, was struck and killed by a vehicle on Monday.

According to SRD K9’s post, Gertie helped in searches for Shannon White, who disappeared from Kamloops last fall, Ryan Shtuka, who went missing in Sun Peaks in 2018 and Ben Tyner, who disappeared from the Merritt area in 2019.

“Michelle and Gertie logged many miles and hours searching,” the post said.

“B.C. lost a valuable resource, Michelle and family along with many others lost a friend. Rest well Gertie.”

Kamloops Search and Rescue shared the post to its Facebook page, expressing the group’s condolences for the loss.

“All of us at KSAR want to express our sincere condolences to Michelle and her family. We’re all thinking of you,” KSAR’s post said.

“Thank you for all the good work you did Gertie, and rest easy.”