Kamloops police looking for witnesses after fight on bus resulted in stabbing

Photo: Castanet Staff

Kamloops police are looking for witnesses after a man was stabbed as a result of a fight on a city bus at the start of the long weekend.

According to Kamloops RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn, officers received a call on Friday, just before 8:30 p.m., for a report of a stabbing near Fourth Avenue and Seymour Street.

Evelyn said police determined three men were in a confrontation before a fight broke out, which continued after they exited the bus.

According to police, one man received non-life threatening injuries consistent with stab wounds.

“As police move forward with the investigation, we are asking for anyone who witnessed or captured the altercation on a cell phone video to please contact police,” Evelyn said.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP.