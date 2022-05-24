Kamloops police looking for witnesses after fight on bus resulted in stabbing

Kamloops police are looking for witnesses after a man was stabbed as a result of a fight on a city bus at the start of the long weekend.
According to Kamloops RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn, officers received a call on Friday, just before 8:30 p.m., for a report of a stabbing near Fourth Avenue and Seymour Street.
Evelyn said police determined three men were in a confrontation before a fight broke out, which continued after they exited the bus.
According to police, one man received non-life threatening injuries consistent with stab wounds.
“As police move forward with the investigation, we are asking for anyone who witnessed or captured the altercation on a cell phone video to please contact police,” Evelyn said.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP.