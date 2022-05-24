Firearm scare near 100 Mile House as man points firearm along Highway 97

Photo: Castanet Staff

Police closed Highway 97 near 100 Mile House Monday evening over reports of a man pointing a firearm at passing vehicles.

About 7:40 p.m., RCMP from 100 Mile House RCMP and Williams Lake converged on the area just south of Lac La Hache Provincial Park.

Multiple witnesses reported the man holding a shotgun and lying prone along the highway, says Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen. Secondary reports indicated a man in a red hoodie was also with the man holding the gun.

Police closed the highway just north of Lac La Hache and at Maze Lake Road as officers patrolled the highway looking for evidence or a potential suspect.

The North District RCMP Emergency Response Team also responded.

Dashcam footage captured what appeared to be a Caucasian man holding a rifle or shotgun and pointing it along the edge of the highway.

Officers completed checks in and around the provincial park, speaking with several witnesses.

One witness identified a residence as a possible location, having seen a man target shooting with what looked like a pellet rifle the previous day.

Officers converged on the home and arrested the suspect, who was released after the co-operative occupants confirmed a pellet gun had been in use the last two days in an attempt to rid the front yard of rodents.

The highway was reopened, and RCMP remind the public that awareness of your surroundings is a major consideration when taking any conservation action involving a weapon, especially when adjacent to a major thoroughfare.