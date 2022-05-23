Highway 1 open again after vehicle incident at Grand Boulevard

Photo: Google Maps
Highway 1 is closed eastbound at Grand Boulevard due to a vehicle incident.
UPDATE 7:45 p.m.
The highway has been cleared and traffic is moving again in the eastbound lanes.
ORIGINAL 7:15 p.m.
Highway 1 is closed in one direction on the eastern edge of Kamloops.
DriveBC says the eastbound lanes of the highway are shut because of a vehicle incident at the intersection with Grand Boulevard.
#BCHwy1 EB CLOSED due to a vehicle incident at Grand Blvd, east of #Kamloops.— DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 24, 2022
Assessment in progress.
Detour not available.
Watch for crews.
For more information: https://t.co/095qI5Hoye pic.twitter.com/akgWnJuppL
A detour is currently not in place. There is no estimated time of reopening.
Crews are on the scene assessing the situation.