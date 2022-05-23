Highway 1 open again after vehicle incident at Grand Boulevard

Photo: Google Maps Highway 1 is closed eastbound at Grand Boulevard due to a vehicle incident.

UPDATE 7:45 p.m.

The highway has been cleared and traffic is moving again in the eastbound lanes.

ORIGINAL 7:15 p.m.

Highway 1 is closed in one direction on the eastern edge of Kamloops.

DriveBC says the eastbound lanes of the highway are shut because of a vehicle incident at the intersection with Grand Boulevard.

#BCHwy1 EB CLOSED due to a vehicle incident at Grand Blvd, east of #Kamloops.



Assessment in progress.



Detour not available.



Watch for crews.



For more information: https://t.co/095qI5Hoye pic.twitter.com/akgWnJuppL — DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 24, 2022

A detour is currently not in place. There is no estimated time of reopening.

Crews are on the scene assessing the situation.