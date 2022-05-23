Investigators working to determine cause, extent of damage after Quaaout Lodge blaze

Photo: Dan Thiessen Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze that has destroyed part of Quaaout Lodge Sunday.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire Sunday that appears to have destroyed a significant portion of Quaaout Lodge on Little Shuswap Lake.

“This has been a traumatic incident for everyone involved, from our guests to our employees and especially our community members,” Little Shuswap Lake Band Chief James Tomma said in a statement on Monday.

“Thankfully, and most importantly, there were no fatalities or serious injuries.”

Emergency crews were called to the lodge just after 8 a.m. on Sunday for a fire. Tomma said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blaze and the extent of the damage.

“Our focus right now is on the safety of our community and doing what we can to support our guests and our employees,” he said.

“But I can tell you we will rebuild. Quaaout Lodge is an important part of our community. It’s an engine of economic development, but also the cultural heart of the community.”

Tomma said support is being provided to displaced guests and employees.

The resort and adjacent Talking Rock Golf Course will remain closed for the time being.

Tomma said further updates will be provided once more information is known.