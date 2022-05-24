Judge says builder must pay for windows he smashed as part of dispute with client

Photo: Castanet Staff

A Kamloops contractor who smashed the windows of a former client as part of an ongoing dispute has been ordered by a judge to pay more than $2,300 in restitution.

Jaspal Grewal, 46, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday to one count of mischief under $5,000.

Court heard Grewal was hired to do some construction work for the owners of a Kamloops motel, after which a dispute arose over payment — a civil matter that is still before the courts.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 23, 2020, police were called to the Valleyview motel for a report of smashed windows.

Crown prosecutor Danika Heighes said Grewal was caught on surveillance video using a bat to break two windows.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips agreed to a joint submission for a conditional discharge with a 12-month probation term, meaning Grewal will not have a criminal record if he completes the term without incident.

Phillips ordered Grewal to pay $2,387.75 to cover the cost of replacing the damaged windows. Grewal will also be barred from having any contact with the owners of the motel for the length of his probation.