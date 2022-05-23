Suspect uses 'his own biological fluids' to damage jail cell: RCMP

Photo: Castanet Staff

Police say a Scotch Creek man is expected to face mischief charges after he used “his own biological fluids” to damage a jail cell in Chase.

Mounties were called to an address in Scotch Creek just before 7:30 p.m. on May 16 for a report of an intoxicated man acting irrational and aggressive.

“Neighbours were understandably quite fearful,” Chase RCMP Sgt. Barry Kennedy said in a news release.

“Police were familiar with the male and brought in additional resources on overtime in order to mitigate the risk of taking this person into custody.”

Kennedy said the man was arrested without incident and lodged in cells overnight at the Chase RCMP detachment.

“Unfortunately for the custodians, he caused damage to the cell using his own biological fluids and will now be facing charges of mischief,” he said.