Police probe string of break-ins by vandals in Anglemont area

Residents in the Anglemont area on Shuswap Lake are being asked to keep an eye out for suspicious activity following a series of vandalizing break-ins believed to be related.

According to police, the burglaries took place on May 8, May 13 and May 19. The first two incidents were at seasonal homes on Airstrip Road in Anglemont, while the third took place in a fifth-wheel trailer on Anglemont Road.

In each case, police said, the suspect gained entry by breaking a window.

Mounties said nothing was stolen or damaged in the first break-in, but the burglaries on May 13 and May 19 resulted in significant damage.

Chase RCMP Sgt. Barry Kennedy said the May 13 incident was especially damaging.

“This time there was an overwhelming amount of damage done to the interior of the house,” he said in a news release.

“The damage appears to have been done for no reason.”

Kennedy said the fifth-wheel burgled on May 19 was “completely ransacked.”

“Every window was smashed, bed overturned, cupboards doors ripped off hinges, window coverings destroyed and cleaners sprayed on walls,” he said.

“Nothing appears to have been stolen.”

Kennedy said investigators have collected fingerprint and DNA evidence.

“Police are asking residents in the Anglemont area to be alert for suspicious activity,” he said.

Anyone with information about the burglaries can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.