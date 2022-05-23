Prime Minister scheduled to visit Tk'emlups ceremony Monday

Photo: The Canadian Press Tk'emlups Chief Rosanne Casimir sat next to Justin Trudeau on Oct. 18, 2021, as the two took questions from reporters on the Kamloopa Powwow Grounds.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Kamloops on Monday, meeting with Tk’emlups leaders as part of the one-year memorial for Le Estcwicwey (The Missing).

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Trudeau will attend meetings in Ottawa on Monday morning before flying to Kamloops to meet with Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Chief Rosanne Casimir and council.

A brief media availability is slated to follow the event.

Trudeau was last in Kamloops in October, about a month after he skipped out on an invitation from Casimir to attend a ceremony on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. He travelled instead to Vancouver Island for a family vacation.

Tk’emlups is holding a day-long memorial on Monday, which gets underway at 5 a.m.

Last May, Casimir announced the discovery of more than 200 potential unmarked graves on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

New ground-penetrating radar surveys near the former residential school began last week.