Environment Canada predicts showers punctuated by some sunny days for Kamloops

More rainfall is on the way for the Kamloops region this week, with daytime highs expected to hover just below the seasonal average, according to Environment Canada.

Meteorologist Yimei Li said this week is predicted to bring showers every other day, with a few sunny days sandwiched in between.

Li said there is a 60 per cent chance of showers on the holiday Monday, with the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Monday is expected to hit a high of 18 C, and a low of 8 C overnight.

“The showers will come back again Wednesday, but then Tuesday and Thursday are sort of the break days from the showers,” Li said.

Environment Canada predicts Tuesday will also hit a high of 18 C, with a mix of sun and cloud. The rain is expected to return over Tuesday night, with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 12 C.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to hit a high of 20 C.

“Wednesday in the afternoon, there's another 60 per cent chance of showers coming in as a frontal system is coming in onshore from the Pacific again. And then Thursday morning should be clear to start with, but again, with more clouds pushing in on Thursday night,” Li said.

“It will start with a 30 per cent chance of showers and Friday, there's a 40 per cent chance of showers.”

Li said Friday is expected to see a high of 19 C.

An early look at the last weekend in May indicates Friday’s rainfall could continue until Saturday.