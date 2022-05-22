Residents in TNRD electoral areas, five municipalities eligible for invasive plant program

Photo: Wikimedia Commons Japanese Knotweed.

Residents in five Thompson-Nicola Regional District municipalities now have access to tools and services offered through the regional district to help manage invasive plant species.

According to a statement from the TNRD, Merritt, Clearwater, Logan Lake, Clinton and Sun Peaks have formally joined the regional district’s invasive plant management program.

“Starting in the spring of 2022, residents within these municipalities are eligible to participate in the program services, which are designed to help landowners manage select invasive plans on their private land,” the TNRD statement said.

The program is also available for residents in TNRD’s electoral areas.

Program services include free loans of equipment such as sprayers, seeders and fertilizer spreaders.

Residents can also access rebates for invasive plant control that is administered by a certified TNRD contractor, and free consultations with an invasive plant specialist.

A herbicide-free option is also available, with residents able to access free insects for biological control.

According to the TNRD, all property owners can access free disposal of invasive plants at regional district solid waste facilities. Education and outreach programs are also available through the Thompson Nicola Invasive Plant Management Committee.

The TNRD said there are over 72 priority invasive plants — non-native species that can negatively impact animals, humans and ecosystems — currently identified in the region.

More information on the invasive plant program can be found on the TNRD website.