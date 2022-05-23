Police watchdog investigates weekend shooting near Barriere

Photo: Castanet Staff

The Independent Investigations Office has confirmed it will be investigating a police-involved shooting that happened near Barriere on Friday night.

The IIO, an independent civilian oversight agency providing oversight of B.C. police, released a statement Saturday saying an investigation into the incident in Louis Creek — which left one man injured — is in progress.

The incident happened about 10 p.m. Friday night, and resulted in the overnight closure of Highway 5 at Shook Road.

According to RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, police had received a report of man who had been dropped off on the side of the road, picking up what appeared to be a “weapon.”

Shiohet said an “interaction” occurred between the man and police officers, which result in police shooting and injuring the man.

It’s not clear how many shots were fired, what events led to shots being fired, or if the man did in fact have a weapon.

RCMP said police began first aid on the man after the shooting and he was transported to hospital when paramedics arrived.

Shoihet said the Southeast District General Investigation Section is also conducting its own investigation.

The IIO is asking anyone who has relevant information about the incident to call its witness line at 1-855-446-8477 or fill out the contact form on its website.