Emergency crews on scene as smoke, flames rise from Quaaout Lodge

Emergency crews are tackling what appears to be a large fire at Quaaout Lodge and Spa, a resort located on Little Shuswap Lake near Chase.

Dan Thiessen, who said he was a guest at the lodge staying on the third floor, told Castanet News the fire started between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Thiessen said to his knowledge, everyone evacuated the building safely.

Videos and photos shared on social media show flames and a plume of dark grey smoke rising from the roof of the lodge.

Thiessen said as of about 10 a.m. Sunday, the front right half of the building is destroyed but firefighters appear to have the blaze under control.

Castanet has reached out to Chase Fire Rescue for more information.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.