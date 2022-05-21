Kamloops RCMP searching for missing 17-year-old boy

Photo: Contributed

The Kamloops RCMP are asking for assistance from the public to help find a missing 17-year-old boy.

Owen Cleaveley has medical needs and he requires medications to remain healthy.

He was reported missing by his family after walking away from his home and was last seen in the 100 block of Schreiner St. in Kamloops on Friday at around 6 p.m.

Cleaveley was seen on a green bicycle, with two other younger individuals, a boy and a girl. Cleaveley may be acting younger than his own age.

Cleaveley is 17 years old, 165 cm (5'5") in height, weighs around 59 kg (130 lbs) and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Cleaveley was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a red t-shirt with a Blue Jays logo and the name "Sanchez" on the back and a Blue Jays baseball cap blue in colour. He may also have a dark green/black hoodie.

If you have seen Cleaveley, or have any information about his possible whereabouts, please contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.