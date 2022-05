Photo: Castanet Staff UPDATE: 9:32 p.m.

Kamloops RCMP have located the missing youth safe and sound.

ORIGINAL: 5 p.m.

The Kamloops RCMP are asking for assistance from the public to help find a missing 17-year-old boy.

The youth has medical needs and he requires medications to remain healthy.

He was reported missing by his family after walking away from his home and was last seen in the 100 block of Schreiner St. in Kamloops on Friday at around 6 p.m.