Man shot by police near Barriere caused all-night closure of Hwy 5

Photo: DriveBC Trucks line up in the southbound lane of Highway 5 near Barriere Saturday morning.

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m.

A man was shot by police along Highway 5 near Barriere overnight, causing the all-night closure of the highway.

In a press release from the BC RCMP, Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet says police responded to the highway south of Barriere just before 10 p.m. Friday night, after receiving a report that a man had been dropped off on the side of the road, and picked up what appeared to be a “weapon.”

Shoihet says an “interaction” occurred between the man and the responding officers, and police shot and injured the man. It's not clear what led to police firing their firearm(s), how many officers shot at the man, or how many shots were fired.

In her press release, Shoihet did not say if the man did in fact have a weapon, or what that weapon may have been.

Police on scene began first aid on the man after the shooting, until paramedics arrived and he was transported to a hospital. The extent of the man's injuries was not disclosed.

No officers were injured in the altercation.

Police have notified the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia about the shooting. The IIO is a civilian-led police watchdog that investigates any police-involved incident that results in injury or death. Because the IIO is now investigating, Shoihet says she will not be releasing any further details about the shooting.

Shoihet says the Southeast District General Investigation Section is also conducting a concurrent criminal code investigation.

UPDATE: 7:10 a.m.

After an eight-hour closure due to a "police incident," Highway 5 near Barriere has been reopened.

DriveBC first reported the highway was closed in both directions just after 11 p.m. due to an undisclosed police incident at Shook Road, and it remained closed through the night.

The highway has now been cleared and traffic is moving through the area in both directions.

UPDATE: 6:25 a.m.

Highway 5 north of Kamloops has been closed through the evening, and remains closed Saturday morning.

DriveBC first reported the highway was closed in both directions near Barriere just after 11 p.m., due to a "police incident" at Shook Road.

Webcam footage from Saturday morning shows a long line of trucks backed up along the highway near Barriere.

Castanet will provide further updates on the situation as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL: 12:30 a.m.

A police incident late Friday night has Highway 5 closed near Barriere.

According to DriveBC, the closure is at Shook Road, just south of Louis Creek.

The highway is closed and a detour is not available, DriveBC said.

Do you know what happened? Email [email protected]