Highway 5 reopened after all-night closure due to police incident

Photo: DriveBC Trucks line up in the southbound lane of Highway 5 near Barri?re Saturday morning.

UPDATE: 7:10 a.m.

After an eight-hour closure due to a "police incident," Highway 5 near Barrière has been reopened.

DriveBC first reported the highway was closed in both directions just after 11 p.m. due to an undisclosed police incident at Shook Road, and it remained closed through the night.

The highway has now been cleared and traffic is moving through the area in both directions.

UPDATE: 6:25 a.m.

Highway 5 north of Kamloops has been closed through the evening, and remains closed Saturday morning.

DriveBC first reported the highway was closed in both directions near Barrière just after 11 p.m., due to a "police incident" at Shook Road.

Webcam footage from Saturday morning shows a long line of trucks backed up along the highway near Barrière.

Castanet will provide further updates on the situation as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL: 12:30 a.m.

A police incident late Friday night has Highway 5 closed near Barriere.

According to DriveBC, the closure is at Shook Road, just south of Louis Creek.

The highway is closed and a detour is not available, DriveBC said.

Do you know what happened? Email [email protected]