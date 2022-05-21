IH CEO attends meeting with RIH doctors amid staffing crisis

Photo: Castanet Staff

The head of Interior Health sat down Thursday with doctors at Royal Inland Hospital, but there’s no word yet what might come about as a result of the meeting.

IH CEO Susan Brown met with RIH doctors on Thursday night.

“The CEO met with IH physicians last night to thank them for their efforts and discuss RIH,” read a statement provided by IH in response to a query from Castanet Kamloops.

“This is one in a series of meetings being held with clinical staff.”

RIH is in the midst of a staffing crisis. Hospital executive director Tracey Rannie said IH put out a call for out-of-town staff to take on shifts this long weekend at RIH.

Rannie said she was not present at Thursday’s meeting.