Downtown crosswalk painted to honour anniversary of Tk'emlups grave discovery

Government officials from the city, the regional district and the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc band have unveiled new crosswalk art honouring the first anniversary of the discovery of hundreds of probable unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

The crosswalk across Fifth Avenue in front of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District building on Victoria Street has been painted orange with seven large white feathers in honour of Le Estcwicwey (The Missing).

“The anniversary of Le Estcwicwey reminds us of the tragic history of where children were lost, terrible injustices occurred and Indigenous culture was threatened,” Kamloops Mayor Ken Christian said in a news release.

“The City of Kamloops stands with Tk’emlups te Secwepemc and all Indigenous peoples as the healing continues. We hope the installation of this Indigenous crosswalk encourages residents and visitors to learn about the true history and help create a better tomorrow.”

The painting of the crosswalk was timed to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the discovery at the former residential school.

Acting Tk’emlups Chief Morning-Star Peters thanked the city and the TNRD for their support.

“This act of recognition is a visual reminder of our joint commitment to reconciliation, inclusiveness, awareness and healing.”

The band will host a day-long ceremony on Monday to mark the one-year anniversary of the discovery.