Kamloops gas station held up by man holding his toddler's hand, police say

Police say a suspect was arrested Thursday after a gas station was held up by a man holding the hand of his three-year-old child — an alleged robbery described by Mounties as “deeply disturbing.”

According to an RCMP news release, an officer was conducting a traffic stop outside a gas station in the 3200-block of Westsyde Road at about 7 p.m. on Thursday when he was alerted to an armed robbery that had just taken place inside the business.

“The suspect had allegedly entered the gas station holding the hand of his small child and, after walking around the store, approached the counter and demanded money,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said in the release.

“During the course of the robbery the suspect had pulled up his shirt, exposing the butt of what appeared to be a firearm.”

The suspect and child were located nearby. Shoihet said the man is alleged to have then used his child as a shield while threatening the officer.

“The man eventually released the child, who ran to a nearby family member,” Shoihet said.

The suspect, a 32-year-old Oliver man, was arrested and found to be in possession of a replica firearm, police said.

“While it is deeply disturbing that someone would commit a robbery with a child, it is even more concerning that he is alleged to have threatened the officer and used his child as a shield by putting his child between himself and the officer,” Shoihet said.

The man is expected to appear in Kamloops provincial court on Friday. Shoihet said Mounties are likely to recommend charges of robbery, uttering threats, breach and resisting arrest.