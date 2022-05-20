Ride-share operator Uride will begin service in Kamloops in June

Photo: Contributed

A new ride-share service is slated to launch in the Tournament Capital next month.

Uride is scheduled to begin service in Kamloops on June 3.

“The people of Kamloops deserve reliable transportation,” Cody Ruberto, CEO and founder of Uride, said in a news release.

“Uride was created with the mission of ending impaired driving, and we never want to see people stranded without a ride home.”

According to Uride, the service began recruiting local drivers in February.

Users will receive discount offers as an incentive to book their first ride.

“We’re excited to work with the community to help get people around safely, and hopefully spread some joy along the way,” Ruberto said.

“We are committed to safe rides across underserved markets in Canada, and Kamloops is one of those markets we’re committed to serve.”

Uride launched in Kelowna on May 5.

“Kamloops will be our second city launch in British Columbia and we’re excited to bring a reliable service to the community,” Ruberto said.

“We know there’s a huge need for affordable rides with quick pickup times and we can’t wait to start operating in the city.”

For more information or to download the Uride app, go online to uridetech.com.