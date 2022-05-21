TNRD to look at expanding Tobiano fire service to include Cherry Creek

Photo: Castanet Staff

Thompson-Nicola Regional District directors have voted in favour of launching a study to look at expanding the Tobiano fire protection area to include neighbouring Cherry Creek.

The board of directors voted to move forward with the feasibility study at their Thursday meeting.

According to a staff report prepared for the board, Cherry Creek — which is located just east of Tobiano — does not currently have fire protection, and the community has shown “great interest” in establishing a fire department.

The report notes the Cherry Creek community is also growing rapidly.

“Last summer there was a community meeting where the desire to have fire protection was strongly voiced,” the report said.

“Recognizing Tobiano and Cherry Creek are next door to each other, we feel it is prudent to properly evaluate the concept of having one fire hall and department to service both communities.”

In 2019 the Tobiano community voted in favour of approving the TNRD to borrow $1 million to construct a new fire hall. Staff said since then, construction costs and community needs have increased, and a new community vote is needed to raise the borrowing amount.

However, staff said if the community approves the idea of expanding the Tobiano fire protection area over a larger area, this could help reduce the amount each property would have to pay.

“If the existing Tobiano fire protection service area is expanded to include Cherry Creek, both the operational costs as well as capital costs to build a new hall would be shared across a larger service area. This would result in a lower cost to individual properties,” the staff report said.

For this reason, staff recommended completing the feasibility study before looking for public assent regarding the new fire hall for Tobiano.

The report said an expanded fire protection area would mean a larger population to draw from for volunteer recruitment, and noted the fire chief and some current volunteers currently live in Cherry Creek.

In their report, staff estimate the study will cost $15,000, paid for from the Electoral Area administration reserve fund.

Staff said if the feasibility study supports fire protection expansion — and if there is community support — the TNRD board will be asked to proceed with a referendum.

If the board votes to move forward, staff recommend carrying out the referendum at the same time as the general municipal election on Oct. 15, including the questions on the ballot.