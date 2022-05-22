Mounties probe burglary at business on Victoria Street

Photo: Castanet Staff

Police are working to determine what was stolen from a downtown business following a burglary last weekend.

Mounties said they were called to a business in the 700-block of Victoria Street just before 5 a.m. on Monday for a burglary alarm.

“Officers attended and observed damage to the front door and items, including change, scattered on the floor,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“Items stolen are still under investigation.”

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.