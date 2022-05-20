Police seek bike-riding suspect in North Kamloops stabbing

Photo: Castanet Staff

A man was taken to hospital after a stabbing last weekend near Northhills Centre, Mounties say.

Police said they were called just before 9:30 a.m. on Saturday to a business in the 700-block of Sydney Avenue after a man entered a retail store with a stab wound to his leg.

“Police attended and located two men with non-life-threatening injuries, one of which was transported to hospital and later released,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

According to Evelyn, the suspect was known to the victims. Investigators believe the attacker fled on a bicycle toward Fortune Drive and Eighth Street.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.