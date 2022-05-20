190828
Kamloops  

Cash, tip jar stolen during break-in at Sahali business, police say

Burglar steals cash, tip jar

Cash was stolen from tills and a tip jar in a burglary last weekend at a Sahali business, police say.

Police were called to an unnamed business in the 1200-block of Summit Drive early Saturday morning for a report of a break-in.

In a news release, Mounties said employees arrived at work in the morning to find the door unlocked and cash registers empty. Money was also stolen from a tip jar.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

