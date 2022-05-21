Police seize knives, fake handgun after cyclist stopped while riding with billy club: RCMP

Photo: Castanet Staff

Knives and an imitation handgun were seized from a man last weekend after he was stopped by Mounties while riding a bike with a billy club in his hands, police say.

According to an RCMP news release, a constable on patrol near Northhills Centre spotted the man at about 9 p.m. on May 13 and activated his police lights.

“The man stopped, then allegedly attempted to flee, but the officer was able to stop and arrest him for possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in the release.

Evelyn said a subsequent search turned up a large concealed knife, a “scalpel-style knife” and an imitation firearm.

The items were seized for destruction and the man was released without charges.