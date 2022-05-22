Kamloops mental health and substance use professional receives award

Photo: Interior Health Amanda Lavigne, a Kamloops mental health and substance use professional has been awarded the Interdisciplinary Clinical Excellence Award from the BC Centre for Substance Use.

A Kamloops-based mental health and substance use professional has received an award from the BC Centre on Substance Use for her work in education and training.

Amanda Lavigne was handed the Interdisciplinary Clinical Excellence Award during the centre’s annual Substance Use conference, held virtually over May 16 and 17.

“She has shown tremendous effort to improve knowledge and understanding of substance use and addiction, and seeks every opportunity to share this knowledge widely,” said a statement posted to the BC Centre on Substance Use website.

“She has led a nurse prescribers’ group in Interior Health and is recognized for her role in developing a supportive community of practice. …Amanda is granted this award in thanks for her unwavering support and advocacy of regulatory change.”

According to the BC Centre on Substance Use, the fourth annual conference drew 1,100 registrants, along with multiple conference sites with dozens of attendees hosted by drug user groups across the province.