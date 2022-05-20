The Stonefruits win Downtown Kamloops' inaugural Battle of the Bands

Photo: KCBIA Local band The Stonefruits walk away with top prize at inaugural Battle of the Dands.

Local band The Stonefruits took home the top prize at Downtown Kamloops’ inaugural Battle of the Bands on Wednesday.

The family-friendly event, hosted by the Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association, was held in the 200-block of Victoria Street.

Local bands presented original material, with community judges and audience votes selecting the winner.

Howie Reimer, KCBIA executive director, said The Stonefruits went home with a Battle of the Bands trophy, $1,000 to spend at Lee’s Music and a professionally recorded song at Smash Happy Studios.

“We will be back bigger and better next year,” Reimer said.

Reimer told Castanet the weather was cold and windy Wednesday evening, but “the rock n’ roll gods spared us the rain.”

He said the event, sponsored by Kamloops Kia and Kamloops Classic Rock 97.5, originally had eight applicants but only two groups showed day-of — less than expected, but still enough to launch into the Battle of the Bands.

“It was great. They just played for longer. We still did the two hours, we had some other entertainment in-between,” Reimer said.

He said the KCBIA plans to hold the event again next year, but they may consider holding it after the May long weekend in hopes of having better weather.

He said they may also give bands longer than this year’s five to six weeks to prepare.

“This was the first one. I think it was a good foundation to build from,” Reimer said.