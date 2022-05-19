Driver trying to flee in stolen pickup damages two RCMP vehicles, Mounties say

Photo: Castanet Staff

Two Kamloops RCMP vehicles were damaged Thursday during a pursuit that resulted in the arrest of two people and the recovery of two stolen vehicles, according to Mounties.

According to police, officers responding to a report of a vehicle theft in progress in Pineview Valley at about 7:30 a.m. on Thursday followed the stolen vehicle to a stretch of Hugh Allan Drive, where a suspect got out and then got into a truck driven by a woman.

RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said the grey pickup was reported stolen out of Midway on Tuesday and tied to an alleged attempted vehicle theft in Kelowna on Wednesday.

Evelyn said Mounties tried to stop the truck. When it attempted to evade police, she said, two RCMP vehicles were damaged.

Two people, a man and a woman, were arrested. Evelyn said the woman was wanted on warrants out of Alberta.

“This happened in a residential area during a time of day when the roadways are especially busy with kids making their way to school and adults travelling to work,” Evelyn said in a news release.

“By stopping the truck, police were able to prevent it from fleeing the area, which would have increased the risk to public safety and allowed it to continue to be used for criminal activity.”

Evelyn said no one was injured during the collision.

Both suspects are being held for a bail hearing.

Evelyn said anyone with dash camera or surveillance footage of the incident is asked to contact police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.