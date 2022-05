Photo: Castanet Staff

The Kamloops Voters Society is launching a survey to gauge residents’ experiences with safety and security in the city.

In a statement, KVS said it is interested in collecting insights of Kamloops residents around safety, and noted the survey will also ask questions about interactions with street-entrenched people.

The survey can be accessed through the KVS website or Facebook page, and will be open until 5 p.m. on May 25.