Police say no serious injuries reported after crash in busy Sahali intersection

Photo: Castanet Staff Emergency crews at the scene of a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in the intersection of McGill Road and Columbia Street.

No serious injuries were reported in a collision Wednesday that slowed traffic through a busy Sahali intersection.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of McGill Road and Columbia Street at about noon on Wednesday for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said investigators believe a vehicle travelling eastbound on McGill Road blew a red light and was struck by a vehicle turning left onto Columbia Street.

Evelyn said both vehicles were towed from the scene and no serious injuries were reported.