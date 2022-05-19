Kamloops thrift store runs Kindness Room, where items are free with no questions asked

Kept well-stocked with clothes, bedding and housewares, a room inside a North Kamloops thrift store offers a barrier-free place for people to get things they need for free, with no questions asked.

Second Chances Thrift Store owner Bonnie McBride said the store launched the Kindness Closet — now dubbed the Kindness Room, due to its larger size — about six months ago.

McBride said the space has been very well received.

“Everybody uses it. So we do have people that clearly are marginalized and living on the street and need clean clothes. We've had people come who have just been discharged from the hospital and ended up coming out with nothing. We've had social workers bring in people who are transitioning from homelessness into a space and don't even own a pot or a pan,” McBride said.

“We’ve had seniors who are purchasing some things in the store, but might not have been able to afford new glasses, students, everybody.”

McBride said the idea to launch the Kindness Room started to meet an existing need. She said in her five years operating the thrift store, nearly every day someone was waiting for the store to open in the morning, asking them for something they couldn’t afford.

“We were already kind of doing this, but doing it in a sort of piecemeal fashion. And we thought that this might be a good way to give people an easy way to take what they need, and not connect with us and have to ask each time,” McBride said.

McBride said each item placed into the Kindness Room is marked so staff and volunteers know it should go out as a free item.

“There are no limitations, there's no barriers to who can use it, or the number of times that they can come in and take things. There's also no limits to the amount that they can take,” she said.

According to McBride, the room is used several times every day, and she’s had to arrange for three volunteers to come in regularly to help keep it stocked.

She said the Kindness Room is one of her favourite things she’s ever done in Kamloops, with people brought to tears or giving hugs to staff because they can’t believe they can take the items at no cost.

“We had a fellow that came in one day, and I was at the till and it was quite busy. ...I said, ‘Don't forget about the Kindness Room.’ And he looked up, and looked me right in the eye, and he touched his heart and he says, ‘I know about the kindness room, and it's such a blessing,’” McBride said.

“I thought, I don't know that that's a fellow that probably meets many shopkeepers in the eye. We've never received anything but amazing things and feedback for the Kindness Room.”

McBride said the thrift store will continue to run the Kindness Room for as long as they are in operation.

She said although Kamloops is struggling with the question of “who deserves what” when it comes to people in need, she believes it’s important for the community to have a barrier-free, safe place to go.

“It’s not up to us to be the gatekeepers to people’s next step in their lives,” McBride said.

“People who access our Kindness Room regularly who are clearly living on the street know that this is a safe place they can go. They don't panic if they lose all their things or they need something, because they try here first.

“In a way it helps keep people from making maybe poor choices, because they know they have the space. We make sure there are always jackets, always bags, always socks and underwear, always bedding. Always the basics so people can come in here and meet that need.”

McBride said people can’t be banned from the Kindness Room.

“They always have access to it and that's a really challenging thing right now in our community where we're starting to sort of shrink in and make more barriers.”

She said this philosophy has led to improved relationships with people who have displayed difficult behaviour in the past.

“We have less instances of graffiti and vandalism. We are beginning to develop a rapport with some of the people that access our room that can present challenges in our community," McBride said.

Residents who wish to support the Kindness Room can do so by continuing to shop at Second Chances Thrift Store, and by dropping off donations.