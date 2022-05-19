186852
Soccer Quest offering free soccer to newcomers from Ukraine, seeking donations

In conjunction with Kamloops Immigrant Services, Soccer Quest is offering free soccer to Ukrainian children who have recently joined the Kamloops community.

The soccer club is asking for donations of soccer equipment to support this program.

Equipment including cleats, shin pads, socks and gloves can be dropped off at the rbtj.ca office located at 8-665 Tranquille Rd.

KIS said the Kamloops Sunrays Synchronized Swim Club is also offering artistic swimming lessons free of charge to children of Ukrainian families who have arrived in the community.

