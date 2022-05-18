Kamloops' Coast Hotel to host long weekend bodybuilding competition

Photo: Xtreme Productions The BC Cup bodybuilding competition will be held on Saturday at the Coast Hotel and Conference Centre.

The Tournament Capital is set to host the 2022 Natural BC Cup bodybuilding competition over the long weekend.

The event will be held at the Coast Hotel and Conference Centre on Saturday.

A social media post from event organizer Xtreme Productions said they are excited to bring back this weekend’s competition.

“We are excited to be back in action this weekend! Bigger show, more registered athletes, new venue and new champions to be crowned! See you all in Kamloops for the 2022 BC Cup,” the post said.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the front door on the day of the competition.

Morning pre-judging starts at 10 a.m., while the finals kick off at 5 p.m.

More information can be found on Xtreme Promotions’ website.