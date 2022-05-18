TRU offering domestic tuition rates to 50 Ukrainian students next school year

Photo: TRU

Ukrainians fleeing war in their homeland will be able to study at a reduced rate at Thompson Rivers University.

In a news release Wednesday, TRU said it will offer academic programs at domestic tuition rates for an Ukrainian students who travel to Canada on the Canadian-Ukrainian Authorized Emergency Travel federal program.

TRU said the goal is to sponsor 50 students for the program — including 20 who are already enrolled.

According to the university, an average of 10 Ukrainian international students attend TRU each year.

The Canadian-Ukrainian Authorized Emergency Travel agreement offers Ukrainians and their family members free temporary status to live, work and study in Canada for up to three years.