Police use DNA to match found bone to missing city man, now believed dead

Photo: RCMP David Bosanac

A bone found in March near Kamloops Airport belongs to a missing city man, police say, and they now believe he is dead.

In a news release on Wednesday, Kamloops Mounties said DNA analysis matched a human bone found by a dog walker near Rivers Trail on March 26 to David Bosanac, a man reported missing eight days earlier.

“Since the initial discovery, police were able to obtain DNA to compare to the found bone and can now confirm that it did indeed belong to Mr. Bosanac and that he is deceased,” Evelyn said.

“Because the cause of Mr. Bosanac’s death is still unknown, police are not releasing what specific bone was discovered.”

Evelyn said cadaver dogs and search crews have scoured the area where the bone was located, but no other “items of significance” were found.

Mounties are hoping tips from the public will help them determine what led to Bosanac’s death.

“At this time, the circumstances surrounding Mr. Bosanac’s death are still unknown and we’re hoping the public may have information that can help police better determine a timeline on his final days, providing some clues as to what happened,” Evelyn said.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.