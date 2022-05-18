Two-vehicle crash slows traffic in busy Sahali intersection

Photo: Tim Petruk Emergency crews at the scene of a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in the intersection of McGill Road and Columbia Street.

A two-car collision snarled traffic along Columbia Street in Sahali over the noon hour on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to a crash in the intersection of McGill Road and Columbia Street at about noon.

Police, Kamloops Fire Rescue, B.C. Ambulance and a tow truck were on scene as of 12:15 p.m.

Southbound traffic is moving slowly, but those headed northbound — toward downtown — are getting through fine.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

This story will be updated if more information becomes known.