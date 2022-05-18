190828
Collision near Monte Creek slowing Highway 97 traffic: DriveBC

Drivers are being told to expect delays on Highway 97 just south of Monte Creek due to a crash.

DriveBC said crews are en route to the collision, which is in the Duck Range Road area between Monte Creek and Monte Lake.

A Castanet reader sent in a photo showing a pickup truck on its roof. There is no word yet on any injuries.

This story will be updated if more information becomes known.

