Investigators on scene at small wildfire, working to determine what sparked it

Photo: BC Wildfire Service This photo shows a wildfire near Juniper Beach, between Savona and Cache Creek, on Tuesday evening.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of a small wildfire sparked Tuesday in the Juniper Beach area between Savona and Cache Creek.

The blaze, estimated at three hectares as of Wednesday morning, is now considered under control.

BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Karley Desrosiers said investigators are on scene, but not firefighters.

“We have fire origin and cause [investigators] on scene but no requirement for crews,” she said, noting the blaze is suspected to have been caused by human activity.

Desrosiers said the investigators are working to pinpoint where the blaze started, then determine what exactly caused it.

“They go out there and look at the site of ignition, potentially what could have caused this fire and isolate the spot where it could have started, and then they write up their report,” she said.

The fire covered an estimated five hectares on Tuesday evening.