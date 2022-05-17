Five hectare wildfire burning near Highway 1 east of Cache Creek

Photo: BC Wildfire Service A wildfire has been reported in Juniper Beach Provincial Park, 17 kilometres east of Cache Creek, according to BC Wildfire Service.

A BCWS spokesperson told Castanet Kamloops the wildfire is about five hectares in size, and is burning adjacent to the highway in Juniper Beach Provincial Park.

There are 10 BCWS crew members who are on scene, along with BC Hydro personnel.

According to BCWS, the cause of the fire is still unknown, but will be under investigation.

According to DriveBC, the fire is affecting the highway near Juniper Beach Provincial Park Access Road, and advises drivers to expect delays in the area.

BCWS said the wildfire is highly visible from the highway, and RCMP officers are in the area to control traffic.

This story will be updated as more information is available.